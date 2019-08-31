  • Divers remove man from water who went in after fishing pole

    TAMPA, Fla. -

    Divers pulled a man out of Tampa Bay after he went in for his fishing pole Saturday and never resurfaced.

    Divers with Tampa police found the man in the water after they were called to a boat ramp around 9:36 a.m. It’s believed he was underwater for about 30 minutes, officials said. 

    He was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released.

