Dodgers earn first combined no-hitter in franchise history

Walker Buehler, making only the third start of his major-league career, teamed with three relievers to throw the first combined no-hitter in franchise history and the first one in Mexico as the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday night.
It was the franchise’s 23rd overall no-hitter, but the first time more than one pitcher teamed to keep a team hitless, The Los Angeles Times reported. It’s also the 12th combined no-hitter in major-league history, ESPN reported.
Final out, #Dodgers no-hit the Padres in Mexico! pic.twitter.com/8qL2LwAtIc— Pinwheels and Ivy Podcast (@PinwheelsIvyPod) May 5, 2018
Buehler worked six innings, and the rookie right-hander struck out eight and walked three. Tony Cingrani worked the seventh inning, walking two, while Yimi Garcia and Adam Libertore retired the side in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.
Friday night’s gem was the second no-hitter of the 2018 season. Oakland lefty Sean Manaea tossed one against the Boston Red Sox on April 21.
When Liberatore struck out Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero to end the ninth, Buehler ran off the bench and jumped into his catcher's arms, the Times reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}