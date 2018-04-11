Dog rescued from New York subway tunnels after 3-mile journey

A dog ran for miles on subway tracks in Brooklyn after it narrowly avoided being hit by a train, WCBS reported.
Around 3:40 a.m. Monday, the dog took off running after nearly getting hit by a train. The train slowed to 10 mph following the dog for nine stops, according to WCBS. It lasted 40 minutes and the dog ran more than three miles through the tunnels before he was able to be pulled to safety, WCBS reported.
Because of the subway pup, trains were backed up, but luckily it was early and before rush hour, track inspector Edlin Cruz told WCBS.
Cruz was the man who rescued the dog.
“I sprung into action. I got his attention, showed him a little bit of caring. He was scared, hungry,” Cruz told WCBS.
The dog, a pit bull, had no collar or identification and was handed over to the ASPCA. Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers named the dog Lucky, WCBS reported.
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
