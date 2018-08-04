  • Dolly Parton announces $37M Dollywood expansion to open in 2019

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Dolly Parton’s amusement park, Dollywood, announced a $37 million expansion to the Tennessee theme park-- complete with rides, live entertainment and dining.

    The expansion is called “Wildwood Grove” and plans to open to the public in 2019, according to the Dollywood Facebook page.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The expansion includes six new rides, including a suspended roller coaster called ‘The Dragonflier.’ There will also be expanded indoor and outdoor family play areas, according to the Associated Press.

     

    This thrilling suspended roller coaster lets guests soar with a dragonfly as it dips and darts along the gushing geysers and lush landscape of Dollywood’s new Wildwood Grove.
    Business wire/AP

     

    In the release, Parton said she wanted to create a place for families to “explore, play and imagine together -- but more importantly -- it's a place where they can spend more time together.”

    Dollywood spans 150 acres in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

    Currently, the park offers over 40 rides and attractions, a water park, live music, spa services and cabin rentals. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories