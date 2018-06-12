  • Domino's Pizza paving potholes across the country

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Domino’s Pizza is fixing potholes across the country, writing “OH YES, WE DID” on the repaved area to let residents know where the company has been. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    The company has repaired dozens of potholes across the country, in states including Georgia, Texas and Delaware.

    “Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s,” the company said in a release. “We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we’re helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads.”

    Domino’s customers can nominate their city for pothole repair on the Domino’s website.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Domino's Pizza paving potholes across the country

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texan wins $4.7 million playing lottery scratch-off game

  • Headline Goes Here

    This July, Mars will shine brighter than it has in 15 years — Here's why

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Hangry' woman calls police over late pizza, officers say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon Prime Day 2018: Here's what you should know