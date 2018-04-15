Donald Glover to host, perform as Childish Gambino on ‘SNL'

NEW YORK - Donald Glover will be doing double duty on “Saturday Night Live” May 5.
The actor and rapper will be the host and musical guest for the NBC sketch comedy.
Billed under his rap name Childish Gambino for musical guest and with his real name as host, “SNL” posted the announcement on Twitter Sunday. The announcement was also made on the show’s Instagram page.
Mark your calendars! May 5!!!! #SNL pic.twitter.com/vKDX4gQJlX— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 15, 2018
Glover is currently starring on the FX comedy “Atlanta,” for which he is also executive producer and writer. As a musician, he released the Grammy-nominated album “Awaken, My Love!” in 2016. Its single, “Redbone,” won the Grammy for best traditional R&B performance.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}