0 'Don't let my baby die,' mother to deputy who helps save 3-month-old boy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida, saved the life of a 3-month-old baby boy Wednesday.

Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home from his shift at 5:30 p.m. when a motorist flagged him down at a red light.

The woman told Nix that her 3-month-old boy, Kingston, was unresponsive and that she needed help.

"She got out of the car with this baby wearing nothing but a diaper and she, you can just tell he was completely lifeless," Nix said. "She just hands him to me and the first words out of her mouth were, 'Just don't let my baby die.'"

The deputy turned his patrol car around and pulled over on the side of the road to help.

Dashcam video shows the deputy performing several life-saving measures on the baby.

"I immediately went down to the ground, I listened. I didn't hear breathing, I couldn't hear a pulse. I started giving a couple of chest compressions and went back trying to check for a breath," Nix said.

The baby didn't appear to respond, so the deputy rushed the child to a nearby hospital in his patrol car.

"I can tell you in my 17 years of doing this job, that was the most scarier (sic), emotional and rewarding day ever," Nix said.

Due to the deputy's actions, the baby is alive.

"We are happy to report that Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

