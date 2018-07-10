Drake beats The Beatles Billboard record with sevenScorpion songs on Hot 100

Drake has bested a Billboard chart record set by The Beatles.
Billboard reported Tuesday that the rapper has seven songs -- all from his album “Scorpion” -- in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. The number bests The Beatles’ 1964 record of five singles.
The seven songs include “Nice for What” at No. 1; “Nonstop” at No. 2; “God’s Plan” at No. 4; “In My Feelings” at No. 6; “I’m Upset” at No. 7; “Emotionless” at No. 8 and “Don’t Matter to Me,” featuring Michael Jackson, at No. 9.
Five of the songs have debuted on the chart this week.
This is just the latest music record Drake has set. On Saturday, he shared on Instagram that “Scorpion” streams have helped make him the first artist to reach more than 1 billion streams in one week.
“New era. New platinum,” he captioned the post. “Thank you a billion times over (a billion plus).”
“Scorpion” was released June 29 as a double album with 25 tracks. It’s available to stream now.
