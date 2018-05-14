  • Drake, Migos going on ‘Aubrey and the Three Amigos' tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Migos will join Drake on a 41-date summer and fall tour across North America.

    Rolling Stone reported that the rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is going on the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour.” Billboard reported that the stadium tour will start July 6 in Salt Lake City, ending with two dates at Philips Arena in Atlanta Nov. 16 and 17.

    Drake will stop in his hometown of Toronto Aug. 10 and 11.

    The rap trio Migos will be supporting their album “Culture II,” which features Drake on the single “Walk It Talk It.” According to a news release, the tour is leading up to Drake’s upcoming album “Scorpion.”

    Recording artist Drake announced a North American tour with Migos.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Dates for the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” are below. General public tickets go on sale May 18 at Ticketmaster.com. Presale for American Express card members starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. More information is at Ticketmaster.com.

    July 26: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
    July 28: Denver at Pepsi Center
    July 31: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
    Aug. 1: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
    Aug. 10: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
    Aug. 11: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
    Aug. 14: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
    Aug. 17: Chicago at United Center
    Aug. 18: Chicago at United Center
    Aug. 24: New York at Madison Square Garden
    Aug. 25: New York at Madison Square Garden
    Aug. 30: New York at Barclays Center
    Aug. 31: New York at Barclays Center
    Sept. 4: Montreal at Bell Centre
    Sept. 7: Boston at TD Garden
    Sept. 8 - Boston at TD Garden
    Sept. 12 - Washington at Capital One Arena
    Sept. 13 - Washington at Capital One Arena
    Sept. 15 - Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Centre
    Sept. 18 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
    Sept. 21: Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena
    Sept. 22: Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena
    Sept. 24: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
    Sept. 26: Dallas at American Airlines Center
    Sept. 29: Houston at Toyota Center
    Sept. 30: Houston at Toyota Center
    Oct. 5: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
    Oct. 6: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
    Oct. 8: Phoenix at Gila River Arena
    Oct. 12: Los Angeles at STAPLES Center
    Oct. 13: Los Angeles at STAPLES Center
    Oct. 16: Los Angeles, at The Forum
    Oct. 17: Los Angeles, at The Forum
    Oct. 26: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena
    Oct. 27: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena
    Nov. 1: Seattle at Tacoma Dome
    Nov. 3: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
    Nov. 4: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
    Nov. 6: Edmonton, Alberta, a Rogers Place
    Nov. 16: Atlanta at Philips Arena
    Nov. 17: Atlanta at Philips Arena

