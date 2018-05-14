Drake, Migos going on ‘Aubrey and the Three Amigos' tour

Migos will join Drake on a 41-date summer and fall tour across North America.
Rolling Stone reported that the rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is going on the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour.” Billboard reported that the stadium tour will start July 6 in Salt Lake City, ending with two dates at Philips Arena in Atlanta Nov. 16 and 17.
Drake will stop in his hometown of Toronto Aug. 10 and 11.
The rap trio Migos will be supporting their album “Culture II,” which features Drake on the single “Walk It Talk It.” According to a news release, the tour is leading up to Drake’s upcoming album “Scorpion.”
Dates for the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” are below. General public tickets go on sale May 18 at Ticketmaster.com. Presale for American Express card members starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. More information is at Ticketmaster.com.
July 26: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 28: Denver at Pepsi Center
July 31: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
Aug. 1: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 10: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
Aug. 11: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
Aug. 14: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 17: Chicago at United Center
Aug. 18: Chicago at United Center
Aug. 24: New York at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 25: New York at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30: New York at Barclays Center
Aug. 31: New York at Barclays Center
Sept. 4: Montreal at Bell Centre
Sept. 7: Boston at TD Garden
Sept. 8 - Boston at TD Garden
Sept. 12 - Washington at Capital One Arena
Sept. 13 - Washington at Capital One Arena
Sept. 15 - Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Centre
Sept. 18 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 21: Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 22: Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 24: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26: Dallas at American Airlines Center
Sept. 29: Houston at Toyota Center
Sept. 30: Houston at Toyota Center
Oct. 5: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 6: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 8: Phoenix at Gila River Arena
Oct. 12: Los Angeles at STAPLES Center
Oct. 13: Los Angeles at STAPLES Center
Oct. 16: Los Angeles, at The Forum
Oct. 17: Los Angeles, at The Forum
Oct. 26: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena
Oct. 27: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena
Nov. 1: Seattle at Tacoma Dome
Nov. 3: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
Nov. 4: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
Nov. 6: Edmonton, Alberta, a Rogers Place
Nov. 16: Atlanta at Philips Arena
Nov. 17: Atlanta at Philips Arena
