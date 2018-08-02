0 Driver shot at for going too slow, eyewitness says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - Ashley Wood was horrified when she saw a man pull a gun and shoot at another car. "It was just pure shock," Wood said.

Wood was driving home from work Monday afternoon on two-lane road in York County, South Carolina when the car in front of her was trying to pass another car in the grass. She said an elderly driver two cars ahead of her made a very slow turn.

"Next thing you know, the car that had their turn signal on to go left turned. The person in the silver vehicle put their hand out of the vehicle and just shot ... I was like, did I really see what I was seeing?”

The elderly driver made the turn and kept driving, likely unaware someone had fired a shot at the car. The suspect kept on going but a few seconds later, Wood got another surprise.

The shooter threw the gun out of the car. It bounced before landing in a driveway. Wood alerted the homeowners.

“I knocked on the door and told them, you've got a gun there in your driveway guys!"

She didn't have her cellphone, so she called 911 from the house.

York County sheriff’s deputies found the loaded 9 mm on the ground and one spent shell casing at the spot where Wood said it was fired.

Wood said it looked like road rage – like the people in the car in front of her didn’t like that someone was driving slowly.

She hates to think about what could have happened.

"He was willing to take someone else's life, shooting that gun. In my mind I'm like, why would you? Why would you do that?"

After the shot was fired, Wood didn't get close enough to get the license tag number of the car.

Deputies have no suspects, but they do have the loaded gun and the spent shell casing.

The incident is still under investigation.

