Driver totals $300,000 sports car 24 hours after buying it

FAIRFAX, Va. - One driver made a very, very expensive mistake.
Fairfax, Virginia, police posted a photo on its Facebook page Saturday of a sports car nearly wrapped around a tree.
The police department said the driver purchased the McLaren 720S -– which costs around $300,000 –- on Friday and totaled it on Saturday.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The McLaren super car can reach speeds of up to 212 mph. It’s unclear how fast the driver was going at the time of the crash.
“A reminder to slow down, or it could cost you,” police said in the Facebook post.
