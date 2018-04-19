Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, has died

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The wife of San Antonio Spurs’ head coach Gregg Popovich, Erin Popovich, has died, according to a statement from the Spurs.
She was 67.
She died early Wednesday, news outlets reported, after a long illness.
“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs General Manager RC Buford said.
“She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”
The Popoviches were married for four decades.
Erin Popovich is survived by her husband, Gregg, two children and two grandchildren.
The Popoviches met at the Air Force Academy in the 1970s when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was Air Force's head athletic trainer.
Gregg Popovich has coached the Spurs since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles.
San Antonio will face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Warriors lead the series 2-0.
The Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.
