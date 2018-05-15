  • ESPN, Netflix team up for Michael Jordan documentary ‘The Last Dance'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ESPN Films and Netflix have joined together to create a 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, called “The Last Dance,” will look at Jordan’s rise to NBA stardom during the 1990s. Jordan will fully participate in the documentary, THR reported.

    According to a Tuesday news release, more than 500 hours of never before seen footage will be used in the series, which will include footage of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-1998 championship. The series is directed by Jason Hehir, who has previously worked with ESPN Films on its successful 30 for 30 series “The Fab Five” and “The ‘85 Bears.”

    “The Last Dance” will air on Netflix and ESPN in 2019. Watch the trailer here.

Trending - Most Read Stories

    Parents of slain Parkland teens running for Broward County School Board

    Author Tom Wolfe dead at 88

    Body found in D.C. water system

    Royal wedding: What is a fascinator and where can I get one?