Eva Longoria, husband Jose Bastón welcome baby boy

LOS ANGELES - Actress Eva Longoria and her husband, media mogul José Bastón, welcomed their first child together Tuesday, June 19.
Giving the first photo of her son to HOLA! USA, the actress can be seen cradling Santiago Enrique Bastón. He was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.
“We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” the couple told the publication.
WORLD EXCLUSIVE! Say hola to #EvaLongoria’s son Santiago Enrique Bastón! 💙 ¡Eva Longoria ya es mamá! 🙌🏻 En exclusiva mundial para #HOLAUSA Eva comparte la primera foto de su bebé. Todos los detalles en nuestra web. Link en bio y stories. #itsaboy #congrats #babynews #socute #PepeBastón Foto: @usahola
Throughout her pregnancy, the 43-year-old actress stayed busy. Posts on her Instagram page show her at various events and working on multiple projects. During that time, she also got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and had to say goodbye to her beloved dog, Jinxy, June 14.
So the day I’ve been dreading happened last night. Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet. He had a stroke that he just couldn’t come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter. He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along. I’m so sad but know that he’s out of his suffering. Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy 💔
Longoria confirmed her pregnancy in December, when she was four months along.
Santiago is the first child for Longoria. Bastón, 50, president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America, has three children of his own from an earlier marriage.
Bastón and Longoria started dating in 2013 and married three years later in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
