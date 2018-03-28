Ex-clown runs for Congress in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Steve Lough wasn't clowning around when he launched a bid for Congress in South Carolina.
According to The Associated Press, the Democrat and former circus clown is vying to represent the state's 5th Congressional District. Republican Rep. Ralph Norman currently holds the seat.
Steve Lough, a former professional clown, is now making a run for Congress https://t.co/tpE57RDSbJ pic.twitter.com/dcHRgNNGH2— Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 27, 2018
The Dartmouth and Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College alum supports universal health care and believes "assault weapons have no place in civilian hands," according to his campaign website, ClownForCongress.com.
Lough, originally from Camden, will face off against four other candidates in the Democratic primary June 12.
