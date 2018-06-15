0 Ex-girlfriend sues Florida student, fraternity members for revenge porn

A woman in Arizona is suing her ex-boyfriend and members of a fraternity at the University of Central Florida, for allegedly sharing explicit videos of her and other women in a private Facebook group without consent.

Kathryn Novak filed the complaint in a Florida district court on June 13, the New York Times reports.

In the complaint, Novak said she had a long-distance relationship with Brandon Simpson, a fraternity brother at the University of Central Florida Delta Sigma Phi’s chapter in Orlando.

She claimed Simpson shared intimate photos and videos of her without consent in a private Facebook page called “The Pound.”

Fraternity members used “Dog Pound” to share revenge porn - explicit videos and photos of “sexual conquests,” the complaint states.

Novak is being represented by Michael Avenatti, who is also representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Avenatti told the New York Times that a number of women have been victimized.

“The fact that you had a basically frat-boy atmosphere, both literally and figuratively, that was centered on the exploitation of women without their knowledge or consent is outrageous,” Avenatti said.

Four other fraternity members who allegedly watched the video of Novak are also named in the lawsuit.

Novak is seeking at least $75,000 in damages and an injunction to prevent further spread of this content online, CNN reports.

The University of Central Florida is not named in the lawsuit, but the complaint alleges that UFC created a culture that allowed this to happen.

In a statement, University of Central Florida told CNN, “These allegations are contrary to our core values. Although UCF is not a party to the suit, we are gathering information.”

Delta Sigma Phi told the New York Times that it has suspended its chapter at UCF.

"While we cannot comment on specific allegations made in the lawsuit, these claims are disturbing and antithetical to our organization's values and mission," the fraternity said in a statement.

The Cyber Civil Rights Initiative found in a 2017 study that one in eight Americans on social media have been targeted by non-consensual pornography.

