The dog belonging to former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo has been found dead, the Rhode Island SPCA said.
The RISPCA is saddened to report that the body of former Patriot Jerod Mayo's family dog "Knox" has been found in Cranston. https://t.co/WuMeju3OSA— Rhode Island SPCA (@RISPCA) August 6, 2018
The organization said the body of Knox, a 5-year-old English bulldog, was found in a home in Cranston, where its dog trainer lives.
Cranston police have charged Ameila Ferriera with obstruction.
RISPCA said evidence indicates Ferreira has known about the whereabouts of Knox's dead body for several weeks and concealed his body from investigators.
Investigators said additional charges may be filed depending on the results of a necropsy to determine how the animal died.
On his Instagram page, Mayo wrote, "Unfortunately, the answers we prayed for regarding Knox aren't the ones we were ready to face."
Unfortunately, the answers we prayed for regarding Knox aren’t ones we were ready to face. Knowing what we know now about @offleashk9trainingprov @offleashk9training we mentally explored every outcome possible and the reality is we were right. Knox has passed and his BODY WAS FOUND IN THE HOME OF THE OFFLEASH TRAINER. IT’s disgusting and inhumane that a company full of “dog lovers” would hide a family pet IN A CLOSET FOR TWO MONTHS and compulsively lie and send us on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional rollercoaster. Staging him running away, him being stolen, even him drowning having us knocking on doors sending us false leads as we searched two states. We’ve hired scuba teams, private investigators, lawyers and more when they knew they HAD HIM IN THEIR HOME IN A TRASH BAG tucked away the whole two months. Yeah A TRASH BAG! We raised Knox like our child as you guys can see from our photos and those of you who know us. It hurts to have to accept that our beloved Knox was thought of as trash as they saw our family hurting. Currently all that these people are facing is obstruction. Not animal cruelty🤦🏾♀️ or filing false police reports or for plain ole tossing someone’s family member in a trash bag and storing it! From the Mayo family, we want to thank all of the people who spent countless hours looking for Knox. To our social media family, thank you for posting every day. We still have work to do.....we need to bring awareness to this problem so it never happens again. This is just getting started #repost #justice4knox #knoxmayo #offleashk9training #olk9training #olk9ri #offleashk9 #ripknox #knoxslaw
Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts, were called to Joe's Rock, the conservation area off of West Street, for a report of a lost dog in June.
At that time, Knox was being walked with another dog by a trainer from Cranston, Rhode Island, police said.
The trainer then lost track of Knox while taking care of the other dog, and Knox disappeared, police said.
#patsnation we could use your help! our tricolored English bulldog Knox was with @offleashk9training // @offleashk9trainingprovidence and they claim to have lost him. We will dig deeper in that situation but right now our main concern is expediting his return so our family can have our dog back with us. Please blast repost and share this information EVERYWHERE there will be a cash reward! If you see hear or have tips to help us #bringknoxhome call 7743009868 Color: Black, Brown and white English bulldog. Last seen: Cranston // Wrentham
Message From Chief Bill McGrathPosted by Wrentham Police Department on Friday, June 29, 2018
The trainer called police, who responded and searched the area, authorities said.
