Extreme temperatures cause Ohio interstate to buckle

Extreme heat in Ohio this week caused an interstate highway to buckle, WLWT reported.
A stretch of I-77 in eastern Ohio cracked under the heat, which had risen into the upper 90s with the heat index topping 100 degrees in Noble County, the television station reported.
Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation blamed the highway's deterioration on extreme heat. They posted a photo of the cracked road.
Officials said that northbound lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed near Macksburg, which is located near the West Virginia border, WLWT reported.
The road reopened after a temporary closure, officials said.
