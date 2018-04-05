  • F-16 fighter jet crashes in Nevada desert during routine training mission

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. - An Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Nevada desert Wednesday morning during a routine training mission, according to a military news release.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The jet from Nellis Air Force Base went down on the Nevada Test and Training Range at 10:30 a.m. PST.

    Emergency responders raced to the scene on the range, but military officials have not yet released the condition of the pilot.

    The accident is under investigation and follows the fatal crash of a CH-53E Super Stallion heliocopter Tuesday in southern California that killed four marines while the crew was practicing desert landings, according to military officials.

    This is the first accident at Nellis since back-to-back crashes last fall at the testing range, the Air Force Times reported. One of those crashes was fatal. 

    The Nevada Test and Training Range is in the southern part of the state in the Mojave Desert and covers some 3 million acres.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    F-16 fighter jet crashes in Nevada desert during routine training mission

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas teacher criticizes school district's working conditions in viral post

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman held captive, tortured by acquaintance rescued by detectives

  • Headline Goes Here

    School district responds to recording of teacher blasting Trump

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer in brawl with pastor, family says he was choked so hard he…