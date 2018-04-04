0 Fabolous officially charged for allegedly assaulting Emily B

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -

Details have emerged in an alleged assault incident involving rapper Fabolous and his girlfriend, Emily B.

Bossip reported that Fabolous, 40, has been charged with one count of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of making terroristic threats in the third degree.

>> Read more trending news

Last week, TMZ reported that the rapper turned himself in to police March 28 after allegedly assaulting his partner. Video later emerged of Fabolous appearing to charge at Emily B and verbally threatening her and her father.

Bossip, citing a complaint it obtained, reported that Emily B said Fabolous punched her in the head seven times and caused “severe damage to her two front teeth,” which had to be medically removed.

The complaint also said the rapper texted Emily B, saying “he would hit her in the head with a baseball bat.”

XXL reported that after Emily B got that text and another one in which he allegedly said he wanted to kill her, she sent her father and brother to the couple’s Englewood, New Jersey, home to get two handguns. Fabolous showed up threatened Emily B and her father, which appeared to be recorded on video.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is trying the case, Bossip reported. A spokeswoman for the prosecutor told Bossip the initial charges still remain.

Fabolous is due in court later in April. He could face three to five years in state prison if convicted.

Neither Fabolous nor Emily B have publicly commented on the incident to media.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.