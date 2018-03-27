  • Fake photo of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez tearing Constitution stirs controversy

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A fake viral photo and animated GIF of Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution are stirring controversy on social media.

    According to Newsweek, the original photo and animation, which accompanied a Teen Vogue article published Friday, showed Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, tearing a target from a shooting range. But the altered versions, which replaced the target with the Constitution, soon made the rounds on Twitter.

    Far-right website Gab and actor Adam Baldwin, who shared the altered GIF, called the meme political satire. However, several users who replied to their posts appeared to believe the animation was real.

    Phillip Picardi, Teen Vogue's chief content officer, blasted the meme Sunday.

