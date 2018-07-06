  • Family grieving after dog dies at doggy day care

    A family is grieving after their dog died after recently being left at a doggy day care. 

    A plastic pool fell on top of Douglas, a 70 pound goldendoodle, and other dogs jumped on top of it during a shift change at Fetchers Play and Stay and he died beneath it, according to KCTV

    “They couldn't find him," the husband, who did not want to be identified, told KCTV. "They looked all over for him. Someone decided to lift up the pool and when they lifted up the pool, unfortunately, he was underneath of it dead. He laid there undetected for four to four and a half hours." 

    The facility owners are taking responsibility and working on training staff to ensure there is not another incident, according to KCTV

    The family, who got Doug as a puppy last May, still have not cleaned his nose prints from their back door, according to KCTV.

