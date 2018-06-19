0 Family: Walmart shooting victim paralyzed from neck down

TUMWATER, Wash. - The victim shot at random Sunday night at a Walmart south of Seattle is paralyzed from the neck down, his son told KIRO 7.

Ricky Fievez was in the parking lot when the suspect, Tim Day, tried to carjack him. Fivez was flown to Harborview Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Monday.

During the crime spree at the Tumwater Walmart, Day was approached by two armed civilians. One shot and killed him in the parking lot.

Earlier, police said Day carjacked a 16-year-old. He then entered the Walmart, which is about 65 miles south of Seattle, and fired at least one shot at a display case. No one in the store was injured.

Day, 45, then left and shot Fievez, trying to carjack Fievez.

Records show Day has seven felony convictions in Washington dating back to 2001 and at least three gross misdemeanors going back to 2004. He also had convictions for malicious mischief and a failure to comply case from 1993.

He was released from prison March 1, 2016 and was put on community supervision until October 2, 2017, according to the Department of Corrections.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help with medical expenses.

