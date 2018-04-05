Famous rapper covers funeral costs for 3-year-old killed in drive-by on Easter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper 21 Savage will cover the funeral costs for the 3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting on Easter.
Atlanta rapper @21savage has stepped up to pay for the funeral of a 3 y/o who was murdered on Easter Sunday. He grew up with the family & didn't want them to worry about money at a time like this. The funeral is this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hOKWS7jPkU— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 5, 2018
The rapper is a family friend, T’Rhigi Diggs’ mother, Roshonda Craig, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Craig said the offer was touching and took a weight off the family.
DeKalb County police are investigating what led up to the shooting. T-Rhigi was shot in the chest as his mother drove past a Texaco station off Bouldercrest Road.
Craig said she had seen people with paintball guns in a Dodge Charger right before the fatal gunshot rang out.
Police are investigating whether the shooter might have been provoked by the paintball guns and the child got caught in between, among other possibilities.
Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
