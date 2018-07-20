Father of Parkland school shooting survivors shot to death in Florida armed robbery

The father of two Parkland shooting survivors was shot and killed Tuesday during an armed robbery at the convenience store he owned in North Lauderdale, Florida, police said.
Ayub Ali’s son and daughter survived the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead.
Ali was a father of four, WPLG reports.
Broward County Sheriff’s officials told WTVJ Ali was forced to the back of the store and shot by the suspect.
Sheriff’s officials released photos of the suspect caught on surveillance camera inside the store on Twitter.
Who is this person? Around 12:40 p.m. July 17, our homicide detectives say he robbed and killed Ayub Ali at Aunt Molly's Food Store in North Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/2VDoztwWnP— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 19, 2018
“He took money from the cash register and left. The thief returned shortly after and shot Ali,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “The suspect wore a black vest, reddish-orange shorts with a black and white stripe on the sides, reddish-orange slides and a skull cap with 'Miami' stitched on the front.”
Ali was later pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.
WTVJ reports that a makeshift memorial had appeared at the convenience store when it reopened on Thursday.
