0 FBI begins searching Georgia landfill for evidence of missing woman

FBI agents are searching a Georgia landfill in hopes of uncovering evidence in the disappearance of Nassau County mom Joleen Cummings.

Sky Action News Jax captured video Saturday of agents in white, protective outerwear sifting through trash brought in by semi trucks at the Chesser Island landfill.

The search comes two months after Joleen Cummings' mom called deputies, saying no one had heard from her in two days.

She was last seen leaving her shift at Tangles Hair Salon on May 12.

Cummings' co-worker, who went by “Jennifer Sybert,” was believed to be the last person to see her.

Joleen Cummings, a mom of 3, was reported missing when she didn’t show up to pick up her kids on Mother’s Day.



She worked with Kimberly Kessler at Tangles Hair Salon in Nassau. Investigators are hoping to recover evidence in Cummings’ death at a landfill today @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/88w4Tu8H1I — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 7, 2018

She was arrested on auto theft charges after deputies say surveillance video showed her ditching Cummings' SUV in Yulee a few days after her disappearance.

When she was taken into custody, she told deputies her real name was Kimberly Kessler.

Cummings’ coworker Kimberly Kessler has been in jail since May after she was accused of stealing Cummings' car.



Kessler used the alias "Jennifer Sybert.”



Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said items Kessler left in a dumpster could be vital to the outcome of this case. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/CQkKP5gOsP — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 7, 2018

Surveillance video of Kessler emptying trash into a dumpster around the time of Cummings' disappearance led deputies to the Chesser Island landfill.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said deputies used GPS data to track where the trash was dumped.

An FBI evidence response team comprised of agents from seven divisions began sifting through 2,700 tons of garbage Saturday.

Agents plan to search an area approximately the size of a football field from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for seven days in an effort to uncover evidence linked to Cummings' disappearance.

Sheriff Leeper said it's unknown what items Kessler may have thrown out. He said they could be vital to the outcome of the case.

Leeper said Kessler has used 18 different aliases in 34 cities.

She was transferred to the Duval County jail after a hunger strike. Kessler was reportedly worried that she was being poisoned in Nassau County and has since resumed eating.

Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson was asked at a Friday news conference if she would need a body to pursue murder charges in the case.

"We have successfully tried first-degree murder cases without bodies before," Nelson said. "Under the law in Florida, we can do that."

