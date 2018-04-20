Feds: Famous rapper Terrell "Ralo" Davis caught flying into Atlanta with nearly $1M worth of pot

ATLANTA - An Atlanta rapper was busted flying into Atlanta on a private plane with more than 440 pounds of marijuana valued at $840,000, according to federal investigators.
Terrell “Ralo” Davis is facing two counts of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, WSB-TV reported.
According to documents obtained by WSB, Davis was arrested at Peachtree DeKalb Airport, just north of the city, on Sunday. Then, on Wednesday, law enforcement swarmed a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex in connection with the investigation.
An affidavit from an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms alleges Ralo is the leader of a criminal street gang called “Famerica,” and the raid was connected to their investigation into Ralo and the gang.
