Filmmakers visiting Atlanta robbed of $50K in equipment while at dinner

ATLANTA - Three filmmakers visiting Georgia lost more than $50,000 in equipment when their rental car was burglarized and robbed Thursday night, Atlanta police said.
According to an incident report obtained Friday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the men were eating dinner at the time of the theft. A few hours after loading the equipment into the car, the men returned to find one of the back car windows smashed, police said.
The thieves stole the professional equipment as well as personal items belonging to each of the men, according to police.
Officers collected blood from the broken window and are still searching for a suspect.
The victims were in town to shoot photos of Atlanta for Tantra, a production company headquartered in Colorado.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}