Final Four matchups set: Loyola-Chicago, Michigan and Villanova, Kansas

After busting brackets, the Final Four matchup is set, and it includes underdog Loyola-Chicago.
The Ramblers’ remarkable run continues Saturday against No. 3 Michigan. While previous underdogs have lost in the semifinals, Loyola-Chicago is hopeful they can get another win.
We’ll see you in San Antonio Wolverines. 🏀 #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/99K0eeqMau— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 25, 2018
"Why not us?" Ramblers coach Porter Moses told The Associated Press. "You have to have high-character guys that believe to truly do that."
.@RamblersMBB back in town! 🙌 #OnwardLU 🐺🏀 #FinalFour #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eXfX6MXvTF— Loyola Chicago (@LoyolaChicago) March 25, 2018
Top seeded programs Villanova and Kansas also tip off Saturday, with the winner a likely favorite in the NCAA Tournament Championship.
Wheels Up back to Philly! 🛫✈️#LetsMarchNova #GoNova✌️ pic.twitter.com/rjq6WBVKrJ— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 26, 2018
Came with a goal. Leaving with a trophy and the nets. #KUbball #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/6K8z3nWdRe— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 26, 2018
