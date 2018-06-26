Firefighters save the day after spotting kids struggling to fill pool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - When Charlotte firefighters aren't saving lives, they're saving the day -- at least that was the case for a group of kids on the west side of town over the weekend.
After leaving a call Sunday afternoon, firefighters from Firehouse 18 spotted the children lugging pots full of water from their sink to fill a pool for a boy’s birthday.
It was a sweltering day and the crew stepped in and filled the pool with their firehose.
"What was just a simple task for us turned into laughter, smiles, and a lifelong memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18,” the station wrote on Facebook. “Proud to serve the WESTSIDE!"
The kids were thrilled, and a whole lot cooler.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}