0 Fireworks mimicking My Little Pony, Pete's Dragon toys spew flames

CONCORD, N.C. - The Concord Fire Department in North Carolina issued a warning about fireworks being sold locally that mimic My Little Pony and Pete's Dragon toys.

>> Read more trending news

Officials said they are actually fireworks with wicks in the horn and tail of the toys.

Fireworks are illegal to buy in the state of North Carolina.

Adam Ryerson from the Concord Fire Department said the fire inspector discovered these toy look-a-likes during an inspection of a firework stand.

"It's very discouraging that these manufacturers are making these fireworks look like toys and in no way shape or form are these toys," Ryerson said.

Both fireworks spew sparks and flames in the air, and officials warn they can be dangerous for children and pets.

"The My Little Pony ones shoot smoke out of the backside and flames and sparks out of the front side," Ryerson said. "When we did our test two different projectiles came out of it."

Ryerson said the projectiles aspect of the unicorn is what makes it illegal in North Carolina.

Ryerson said if a parent sees these types of fireworks, he encourages them not to buy them.

If they do buy and use them, the only proper way to dispose of them is to put them in a bucket of water and leave them there for 24 hours.

"It's good to know so kids can be safe and make sure adults are setting off fireworks and kids aren't playing with something that are dangerous for them," Ryerson said.

The National Fire Protection Association reports an estimated 12,900 people were treated at emergency rooms for firework-related injuries in 2017. Children younger than 15 years old accounted for about 36 percent of those injuries.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.