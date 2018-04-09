  • Fireworks set off at Florida Mall as diversion for jewelry store robbery

    By: Monique Valdes, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were injured Sunday as shoppers and employees rushed out of the Florida Mall after someone set off fireworks as a distraction for a jewelry store robbery, Orange County deputies said. 

    Deputies went to the mall about 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, but quickly determined it was fireworks. 

    Orange County Fire Rescue said 11 people were injured as crowds rushed out of the mall. 

    Five people were taken to the hospital and six were treated at the scene. 

    Deputies said the fireworks were used as a diversion to rob a jewelry store. 

    Shoppers reported on Twitter that they thought a gun was being fired. 

    No other details were released. 

