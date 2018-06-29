First 'artificial intelligence astronaut' launched from Cape Canaveral

NASA launched the world’s first “artificial intelligence astronaut” from Cape Canaveral Friday morning.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on time at 5:42 a.m. EDT. It will bring about 6,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.
Watch it again! 🚀 Watch raw video of this morning's liftoff and read about the groundbreaking mission: https://t.co/NrUZeSjCjr pic.twitter.com/3c0nq8SmJN— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) June 29, 2018
The goal of the mission is to see if artificial intelligence could help real-life crew during long-term missions.
According to NASA, the spacecraft will deliver science that studies the use of artificial intelligence, plant water use all over the planet, gut health in space, more efficient drug development and the formation of inorganic structures without the influence of Earth’s gravity.
