  • First hearing set for Trump attorney Micheal Cohen after raid

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for his first hearing following a recent FBI raid on his home and office.

