  • Flag-carrying, armed man near Texas school after shooting sparks outrage

    A video clip of an unidentified man holding an American flag and wearing a pistol near the site of Friday’s mass shooting at a southeastern Texas high school has sparked outrage, CNN reported.

    “You’ve got a handgun on your hip. What’s going on? Where are you walking to?” a reporter asks the man, who was near Santa Fe High School where 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured after a gunman opened fire.

    “I’m walking to make America great again,” said the flag-carrying man, who added that his wife worked in the school district. “These folks have been having a rough morning, and they could use some support.

    “‘God bless you all’ would go a long ways right now for a lot of people.”

    A second man, who said his son attended Santa Fe High School, was furious when he was interviewed.

    “We need prayers. This idiot is walking down the street with a damn pistol on his side where we just had kids get shot,” he said. “I’m a gun rights person. I have guns. OK? But this idiot here is walking down the street and saying that he needs to make America great again. That’s not what America needs. America needs prayers.”

