Flames ravage bar, but spare American flag

DAWSON, Pa. - Firefighters were called Friday morning to battle an intense fire at a bar in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, that destroyed everything but an American flag, officials said.
The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at Chubboy's, formerly Phil's Nite Club, in Dawson.
Flames ravaged the building as thick smoke billowed into the air.
“It was through the roof. It was a complete loss from the get-go. There was nothing we could do to save it. The only thing we managed to save was an American flag,” firefighter Steve Swiger said.
No injuries have been reported.
