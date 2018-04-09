0 Fleetwood Mac replaces Lindsey Buckingham with Neil Finn, Mike Campbell ahead of farewell tour

Fleetwood Mac has brought on Neil Finn and Mike Campbell to replace Lindsey Buckingham as the group gears up for a farewell tour.

Rolling Stone reported that Buckingham, who joined with Stevie Nicks in 1974, was fired from Fleetwood Mac following a disagreement over the tour. Campbell, of Tom Petty &The Heartbreakers, and Finn, of Crowded House, will replace him.

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents,” Mick Fleetwood said in a statement, according to Variety. “We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”

Finn confirmed he was joining the group on Twitter, saying, “Snow warnings for parts of the country, the mystery of Stonehenge solved and yes I’ve joined Fleetwood Mac.”

Snow warnings for parts of the country, the mystery of Stonehenge solved and yes I’ve joined Fleetwood Mac — neil mullane finn (@NeilFinn) April 9, 2018

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family,” the group said in a joint statement. “With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.

“Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best.”

Variety reported that final dates for the group’s farewell tour will be announced soon.

