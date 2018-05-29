  • Florence and the Machine announce North American tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    English indie-rock band Florence and the Machine is embarking on a North American tour this fall.

    Billboard reported that the band, fronted by vocalist Florence Welch, will start the “High as Hope Tour” in Montreal Aug. 5 at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival and end Oct. 20 in Minneapolis. The tour is in support of the band’s upcoming album, “High as Hope,” which will be released June 29.

    Supporting acts at various points of the 23-city tour include Wet, St. Vincent, Lizzo, Kamasi Washington, Billie Eilish, Beth Ditto, Grizzly Bear and Perfume Genius.

    Pre-sale tickets go on sale at noon local time Tuesday. General sale tickets start June 1 at 10 a.m. local time. 

    The dates for the “High as Hope Tour” are below.

    Aug. 5: Montreal at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
    Aug. 9: Lake Tahoe, Nevada, at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
    Aug. 11: San Francisco, California, at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
    Sept. 8: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Skookum Festival
    Sept. 10: Seattle at KeyArena
    Sept. 11: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
    Sept. 14: Salt Lake City at Maverik Center
    Sept. 15: Denver at Grandoozy Festival
    Sept. 22: Las Vegas at Life is Beautiful Festival
    Sept. 23: San Diego at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    Sept. 25: Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl
    Sept. 29: Dallas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    Sept. 30: Houston at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    Oct. 2: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
    Oct. 3: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
    Oct. 5: Washington at The Anthem
    Oct. 9: New York at Barclays Center
    Oct. 12: Boston at TD Garden
    Oct. 13: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
    Oct. 14: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
    Oct. 16: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
    Oct. 19: Chicago at United Center
    Oct. 20: Minneapolis at Target Center

