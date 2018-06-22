0 Florida deputy returns fire after man with assault-style rifle starts shooting during home invasion

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An alleged kidnapping and home invasion ended when a man armed with an assault-style rifle shot at a deputy in Leesburg, said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, who was not struck, returned fire at the suspect, striking him and causing non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped a man from his home in Tavares some time after midnight Wednesday morning, said Lt. John Herrell of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged kidnapping victim said he was leaving his home to go fishing when he was brought to a home in Leesburg against his will, with the intention of robbing the home, according to Herrell.

The man said he was able to get away and call 911, Herrell said.

Deputies said Sebastian Duane Bradwell, 23, fired at Lake County sheriff's deputies arriving on the scene just after 1 a.m. The deputy returned fire, wounding Bradwell, who was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

"They were bold and unfortunately this is the reality. It’s the times we live in,” Herrell said. “The deputies were quick to respond, and luckily they were adequately armed and defended themselves."

LEESBURG SHOOTING: Investigators say a suspect fired at a Lake County Sheriff deputy as deputies interrupted a home-invasion robbery---> Here's a photograph of the suspect’s weapon. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/2LBfX2i16u — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 20, 2018

A second suspect, Kilon Maurice Harris-Caldwell, 20, was arrested at the scene, deputies said.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

Herrell said the preliminary investigation indicates the two suspects and the alleged kidnapping victim knew each other.

Deputies did not release the name of the deputy who wounded Bradwell.

The Sheriff's Office said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard practice for a deputy-involved shooting.

