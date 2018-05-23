0 Florida high school student says substitute teacher told her to go outside to shoot herself

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County school leaders said they won’t recommend a substitute to fill in in the future after an inappropriate conversation with a student.

Ridgeview High School senior Jasmyne Hughes made a post on Facebook saying that a substitute teacher at the Orange Park, Florida, school told a girl in class she could go shoot herself, but to make sure she did it in the hall.

Hughes said it happened in anatomy and physiology class in which students were working on a packet. Hughes said the teacher got frustrated and started going back and forth with a student, who is Hughes’ friend.

“The teacher keeps harping on her and harping on her and harping on her and her response was, ‘You make me want to shoot myself,’” Hughes said. “And the teacher’s response to that was, ‘Go ahead but make sure you do it outside.'”

WJAX reached out to the school district to get answers about what happened in the classroom.

“Clay County District Schools is aware of an inappropriate conversation that took place between a student and a substitute teacher at Ridgeview High School,” the school district said in a statement. “Ridgeview High School administrators have addressed both the student and substitute teacher, who is hired through a third party service. The District does not tolerate this type of behavior and will not recommend this teacher to substitute in the future.”

Hughes said she stuck up for her friend after the exchange, and told school leaders about it. She said she and two other students were disciplined for their behavior in the classroom.

“I just wish they would’ve done more,” Hughes said. “They should’ve told us that, ‘Hey, she won’t be working at the school anymore or she won’t be working in Clay County anymore,’” she said.

Kelly Services, the agency the substitute teacher was contracted through, was contacted to find out if there have been any past complaints about the teacher. They have not yet responded.

