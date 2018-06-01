0 Florida infant sitting in bouncy chair killed after pit bull attack

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An 8-month-old Florida girl died Wednesday after she was bitten by a pit bull while sitting in a bouncy chair, police said.

Liana Valino was being watched at her grandmother’s home and was in a bedroom in the infant chair when the dog attacked, WPLG reported.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"She was the best thing to ever happen to me," the baby's mother, Brenda Villasin, told WPLG. "We smiled every morning. She was my world."

The pit bull was between 3 and 4 years old, police said. It was removed from the home by Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Division, along with two other dogs at the home, WPLG reported. Only one dog was involved in the attack, police said.

Villasin said she dropped her daughter off daily at the home of the child’s grandmother so she can go to work, WPLG reported.

It's unclear whether the dog that killed Liana will be euthanized, the television station reported.

A GoFundMe page was created to help pay for Liana's funeral expenses.

