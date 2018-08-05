Florida law enforcement officials looking for missing boy, 7, with autism

A 7-year-old boy with autism is being sought by Florida law enforcement officials after he was reported missing Saturday night.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Humza Mohammad Syed was last seen at 8:45 p.m. at his home in Lake Mary. He was wearing a gray shirt and navy blue shorts, department officials wrote on Facebook.
Seminole County deputies said Humza has autism. He is nonverbal and may not respond to his name, deputies said.
