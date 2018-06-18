Florida man chugs beer during DUI stop, deputies say

BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. - A Florida man did not hide his thirst Thursday. When he eventually pulled over for deputies, he chugged a beer, investigators said.
Daryl Royal Riedel told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators that, when he was scared when he was stopped and Deputy Anthony Lopez started to approach him, he was scared, so he drove off. Riedel, 48, has a suspended license, and had three previous DUI convictions with a fourth pending.
Lopez pursued Riedel, who pulled over after a brief chase. Riedel got out of his pickup truck holding a beer, which he then proceeded to chug.
Riedel was arrested and charged with felony DUI, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and failure to submit a breath test.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
