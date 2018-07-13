Florida man claims he only drank at stoplights, and not while driving

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man had an explanation ready when investigators accused him of drinking while driving. He explained that he was downing gulps of bourbon only when stopped at traffic signals and stop signs, TCPalm reported.
Despite his explanation, Earle Gustavas Stevens Jr., 69, was arrested on a DUI charge following the June 27 incident in Vero Beach, according to an arrest report filed by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
According the arrest report, Stevens took pain medication at noon and started “actively drinking” at 2 p.m. He drove his Mercury Grand Marquis approximately 30 miles from Port St. Lucie to Vero Beach and at 5:28 p.m. was in a McDonald’s drive-thru, bumping the car in front of him, The Palm Beach Post reported.
Stevens told deputies that he has never had a valid Florida driver’s license. When authorities noticed an open bottle of Jim Beam in a brown paper bag, Steven allegedly said he “felt pretty good,” TCPalm reported.
“(Stevens) further explained that he was not drinking while the car was moving and only when he stopped for stop signs and traffic signals,” deputies wrote in the arrest report.
Stevens failed a field sobriety report and was arrested. At the county jail, breath tests measured Stevens’ blood alcohol level at 0.153 -- nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 in Florida, according to the report.
Stevens was released on bond at 2 a.m on June 28, according to the booking report.
