0 Florida man fatally stabbed for eating roommate's groceries, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man fatally stabbed his roommate Friday afternoon during an argument over groceries being eaten, the Palm Bay Police Department said.

Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a home on Wake Forest Road Northwest near Glencove Avenue Northwest, where officers discovered a man with multiple wounds lying on the ground, Palm Bay police Lt. Steve Bland said.

The man, later identified as 42-year-old Quentin Tracy, died from his wounds, Bland said.

Investigators said they detained Nkhondo Mhango as he was leaving the home.

"The deceased (man's) girlfriend was also injured during the incident and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Bland said.

Update: Palm Bay Police Department Detectives have identified the victim in the fatal stabbing at 1453 Wake Forest RD NW Palm Bay as 42 year old Palm Bay resident Quentin L. Tracy. pic.twitter.com/oayzbXIGod — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) June 2, 2018

Carol Lillig, who lives nearby, said she often heard people arguing in the home and sometimes with neighbors.

"They fought all the time," she said. "It was a constant."

Lillig said the men, whom she didn't know well, moved to the home about six months ago.

Mhango was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He's being held without bail.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

@PalmBayPD Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 1400 Block of Wake Forest RD NW Palm Bay. At 1:35 PM Officers were dispatched to an armed disturbance and located a male victim deceased. The suspect has been detained pending further investigations. pic.twitter.com/CIorgKcas3 — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) June 1, 2018

