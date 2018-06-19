  • Florida man killed, 2 others injured in argument over dog, deputies say

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    FORT MEADE, Fla. - A 22-year-old Fort Meade, Florida, man was killed and two others were injured Monday evening in a shooting during an argument about a dog, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies were called shortly before 6:45 p.m. to a home on Third Street Southwest near South Charleston Avenue and West Broadway Street after a shooting was reported, Sheriff's Office spokesman Brian Bruchey said.

    Teconsa Tyree McDonald was killed and Calvin Johnson, 30, and Edwin Burgess, 18, were injured in the shooting at the home of 48-year-old Charles Peddycoart, Bruchey said.

    "The preliminary information – which could change as the investigation progresses – suggests that McDonald, Johnson and Burgess were looking for their dog and knocked on Peddycoart's front door," he said. "After opening the door, an argument ensued, and Peddycoart shot all three men in the area of the front porch."

    Detectives said they're interviewing Peddycoart.

    Johnson, McDonald and Burgess were roommates, investigators said.

    "McDonald died on scene, and the injured men were transported to an area hospital for surgery, with gunshot wounds to the torso," Bruchey said. "Their conditions are unknown at this time."

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

     

