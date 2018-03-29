Florida man shot at roofers after one looked at woman, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Police in Altamonte Springs, Florida, have arrested a man they said shot at a group of roofers.
Police said Mariano Hernandez, 29, fired two shots at the roofers last Thursday.
The roofers told police that Hernandez and a woman were arguing outside a building at the Ravens Crossing Apartments when a worker looked over at the two.
They told police that Hernandez shouted at him to not look at the woman.
The suspect is then accused of throwing a gas can at the crew, knocking down a ladder and then grabbing a gun and firing shots.
“We are actually really grateful nobody was injured during this incident,” said police spokesperson Evelyn Estevez.
It's still unclear where Hernandez was hiding for days after taking off in a car following the shooting.
Hernandez is facing four attempted homicide charges, among others.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}