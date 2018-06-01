Florida man with infamous face, neck tattoos arrested for alleged vehicle theft

PALATKA, Fla. - A man with very recognizable face and neck tattoos was arrested in Northeast Florida, yet again.
Robert Hardister, 26, was arrested in connection with a vehicle theft from Futch's Tractor Depot, according to the Palatka Police Department.
Palatka police with the help of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office made the arrest Wednesday afternoon.
This was not Hardister's first encounter with law enforcement: view his mugshots and the progression of his face tattoos here.
According to police, during the original vehicle theft, a full-size Chevy truck was stolen. Police say Hardister and that truck were later found in Pasco County, along with a stolen vehicle from Okeechobee, Florida.
Hardister was booked into the Putnam County Jail where he was arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle. According to the jail's website, he is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Additional stories on Hardister:
- Nov. 2017 | Marion County deputies nab tattoo-covered car theft suspect
- Jan. 2017 | Report: Admitted drug dealer caught in stolen car in St. Augustine
- Sept. 2016 | Police: Florida man with tattooed face found asleep in stolen truck at Walmart
