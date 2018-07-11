Florida man with no arms accused of stabbing tourist

A homeless man with no arms is accused of stabbing a tourist from Chicago early Tuesday in Miami, police said.
Jonathan Crenshaw, 46, is accused of holding a pair of scissors with his feet to stab Cesar Coronado, 22, The Associated Press reported.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's attorneys removed from case, say they can no longer represent her
- Woman claims she pumped water at Memphis gas station
- The reason why Sherra Wright was wearing red in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
A friend who was with Coronado said they stopped to ask Crenshaw for directions and Crenshaw attacked Coronado, stabbing him in the arm, the AP reported. Coronado was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Crenshaw told police that he was lying down in the South Beach area of Miami and Coronado punched him in the head, the AP reported.
Police arrested Crenshaw and charged him with aggravated battery, according to the Miami-Dade County inmate record.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}