Florida police officer dies after being shot in head while chasing suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida police officer who was shot in the head last weekend has died from his injuries.
According to the News-Press, Fort Myers police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29, was chasing theft suspect Wisner Desmaret, also 29, on July 21 when Desmaret shot him, authorities said. Jobbers-Miller was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition until his death Saturday.
"It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained on Saturday, July 21st," the department wrote on Facebook. "We ask that you continue to pray for Officer Jobbers Miller's family, friends and our entire Fort Myers Police Department Family."
Desmaret, who was shot by a police officer and is recovering in the hospital, was facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and seven other felonies before Jobbers-Miller died, WINK reported. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also placed a hold on Desmaret last Sunday, the News-Press reported.
